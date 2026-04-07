Fernandez is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Fernandez has now started four of eight contests since being promoted but only one of the last four tilts versus right-handed pitching. The 22-year-old homered twice in his major-league debut but is 1-for-12 with a 0:3 BB:K since then. Ildemaro Vargas will handle first base and Adrian Del Castillo will be the designated hitter Tuesday.