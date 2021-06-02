Reddick went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Reddick played hero for the night, as he doubled in two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning for a walkoff victory. He's done nothing but hit since the Diamondbacks selected his contract from Triple-A Reno and has multiple hits over four consecutive starts (11-for-20). It was thought that he and Pavin Smith would have to share right field after Christian Walker came off the injured list, but the two lefty hitters have been in the lineup the last two games against right-handed starters while the righty-hitting Walker took a seat.