Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Heads to bench Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rojas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.
Rojas has a .985 OPS over his past seven contests and will take a seat Tuesday against San Francisco southpaw Alex Wood. Jake Hager will start at the hot corner and bat ninth.
