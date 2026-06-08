Diamondbacks' Max Kepler: Agrees to deal with Arizona

Kepler (suspension) and the Diamondbacks agreed to terms on a one-year contract Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Kepler is serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance enhancing substance, but he will now have a team to return to once his suspension is over. The 33-year-old struggled to a .216 average with 18 home runs, 52 RBI, 58 runs scored and three stolen bases over 417 at-bats in 127 regular-season contests with the Phillies. Kepler's suspension will be complete June 24, and he'll likely need to get up to speed with Triple-A Reno before he'd join the major-league roster.