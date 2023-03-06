Gilbert (elbow) tossed two innings and gave up two runs on five hits while striking out one in his Cactus League debut Feb. 28 in the Diamondbacks' 4-1 loss to the White Sox.

Gilbert closed the 2022 season on the 60-day injured list due to a left elbow sprain, but his return to game action early in the Diamondbacks' Cactus League slate offers encouragement that he's now moved past the health concern. Arizona removed Gilbert from its 40-man roster in December, so he could have a tough time getting another look in the majors unless he dazzles at Triple-A Reno. He struggled mightily over his 44 innings in the Pacific Coast League in 2022, logging a 7.57 ERA and 1.80 WHIP.