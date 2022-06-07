Gilbert was recalled from Triple-A Reno prior to Tuesday's start against the Reds in Cincinnati.

The left-hander will fill in as Tuesday's starter after Humberto Castellanos (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list last week. However, Gilbert might not stick around in the major-league rotation since the Diamondbacks signed Dallas Keuchel to a minor-league deal Monday. Gilbert has made three appearances (two starts) in the big leagues this year and has posted a 5.02 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 14.1 innings.