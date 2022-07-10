Gilbert didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 3-2 loss to Colorado, allowing three hits and one walk with one strikeout in 5.2 scoreless innings.

After working out of a two-on one-out jam in the first inning, Gilbert cruised the rest of the way and was in line for his first win until the bullpen surrendered three runs in the seventh. The 28-year-old has allowed one run in 9.2 innings since rejoining the rotation July 5, though he's struck out only three batters in the span. With the successful performances, Gilbert has lowered his ERA from 7.88 to 5.33 while his WHIP sits at 1.26. He lines up for one more start against San Diego next weekend before the All-Star Break.