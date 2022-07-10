Gilbert is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Rockies in Arizona.
Gilbert was solid enough in an abbreviated start Tuesday against the Giants -- he allowed one earned run over 3.2 innings in a no-decision -- to warrant a second turn through the Arizona rotation this weekend. Since throwing a no-hitter in his first MLB start last August, Gilbert has produced a 5.55 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 7.9 K-BB% across 47 innings with Arizona.
