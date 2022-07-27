Gilbert didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 7-3 victory over San Francisco, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts in four innings.

Making his fourth start of July, Gilbert kept San Francisco quiet aside from a Wilmer Flores two-run home run in the third inning. Despite a reasonable 71 pitches through four frames, manager Torey Lovullo opted to turn to the bullpen with the top of the Giants' lineup due to bat a third time in the fifth inning. The 28-year-old has pitched well this month to the tune of a 2.95 ERA across 18.1 innings while surrendering no more than three runs in any start, however, the lefty remains winless. He carries a 5.24 ERA and 1.25 WHIP into his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week against Cleveland.