Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Strom said Gilbert will "probably" start Tuesday in Cincinnati, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.

Gilbert, who is currently on the taxi squad while Arizona is on the road, would be taking the spot vacated by the injured Humberto Castellanos (elbow). The left-hander has made three appearances for Arizona this season, pitching to a 5.02 ERA while allowing five home runs in 14.1 innings.