Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Strom said Gilbert will "probably" start Tuesday in Cincinnati, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.
Gilbert, who is currently on the taxi squad while Arizona is on the road, would be taking the spot vacated by the injured Humberto Castellanos (elbow). The left-hander has made three appearances for Arizona this season, pitching to a 5.02 ERA while allowing five home runs in 14.1 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Sent back to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Serves up four homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Picking up spot start Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Works as reliever•
-
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Back in big leagues•