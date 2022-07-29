Gilbert was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to July 27, due to a left elbow sprain Friday.

Gilbert apparently picked up the injury during Tuesday's start against the Giants, when he surrendered two runs over four frames in a no-decision. The left-hander will miss at least a couple turns through the rotation and will be eligible to be reinstated Aug. 11, though given it's an elbow issue he seems unlikely to be healthy by that time.