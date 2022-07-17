Gilbert allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with one strikeout in five-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on the Saturday.

Gilbert allowed only one run through five innings, but he put two runners aboard in the sixth. Luke Voit then took reliever Noe Ramirez deep for a three-run home run, denying Gilbert a chance at his first win of the season. Despite the late fade, this was a decent performance for the southpaw. He ends the first half of 2022 with a 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB in 30.1 innings, and he'll look to improve upon his 0-3 record after the All-Star break.