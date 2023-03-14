Gilbert (elbow) was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Diamondbacks camp.
Gilbert had surrendered 10 earned runs through only 5.1 innings of work this spring in Cactus League play. It's perhaps notable that the 29-year-old southpaw finished the 2022 season on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow sprain.
