Gilbert (0-2) took the loss during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers after giving up six runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 5.2 innings.

The left-hander began the matinee by allowing only a solo home run through five innings, but he gave up five runs on two walks and four hits, including three more long balls, during the sixth frame. Gilbert had a 2.08 ERA across 8.2 innings to begin the season, but Tuesday's performance ballooned his ERA to 5.02, and he's now likely to return to Triple-A Reno after serving as the 27th man for the twin bill.