Gilbert allowed a run on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Tuesday.

The lone run against Gilbert was a sacrifice fly by Joc Pederson in the fourth inning. While he didn't pitch deep into Tuesday's game, throwing 34 strikes among 56 pitches, Gilbert put in a solid effort for a spot starter. He has a 6.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 19.2 innings overall at the big-league level in 2022. If he remains in the rotation, he's lined up for a home start versus the Rockies this weekend.