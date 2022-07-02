Ferguson (forearm) is likely to be activated off the injured list in the middle of next week, Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue reports.

Ferguson has been on the injured list due to left forearm tendinitis since June 20. He's been able to toss live batting practice sessions during the past week and is expected to throw to teammate Mookie Betts (ribs) on Saturday, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Before landing on the injured list, Ferguson had hurled five scoreless innings over six appearances this season, picking up three holds but notching a less-than-ideal 5:4 K:BB.