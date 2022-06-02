Ferguson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
The 25-year-old posted a 7.36 ERA and 1.97 WHIP in 7.1 innings over 10 appearances (two starts) in Oklahoma City to begin the year, but he'll join the Dodgers' bullpen after Michael Grove was sent down. Ferguson made a relief appearance for the major-league club in mid-May and struck out one in a scoreless inning. He should pitch mainly in low-leverage situations.
More News
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Optioned following Monday's outing•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Logs first action since 2020•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Returns from injured list•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Could be back in latter half of May•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Trending toward May return•