Ferguson pitched one scoreless inning against Arizona on Monday, allowing one walk and striking out one batter. He was credited with a hold.

Ferguson underwent Tommy John surgery in September of 2020 and recently completed a minor-league rehab assignment. He was called up Monday and handled the seventh inning, keeping the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard while protecting a three-run lead. The left-handed hurler was a key piece of the Dodgers' bullpen in 2020, posting a 2.89 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 18.2 innings during the abbreviated campaign. He could stick with the big club if he pitches well.