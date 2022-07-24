Ferguson earned a hold against San Francisco on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Ferguson has yet to allow a run over 11.1 innings this season, but he found himself in danger Saturday as a result of allowing a walk and a single with two outs. However, the lefty reliever got Joey Bart to line out to center field, keeping the scoreless streak intact. The hold was his fifth of the campaign and his second since returning from the injured list July 6.