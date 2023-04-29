Ferguson earned a hold with a perfect inning against St. Louis on Friday. He struck out one batter.

Ferguson entered in the sixth inning and needed just 11 pitches to retire the trio of batters he faced. The southpaw has picked up a hold in each of his past three appearances and now leads Los Angeles in that category this season. Ferguson has been a steady option in the club's bullpen through 11 appearances, allow just two runs and posting a 9:2 K:BB over 10.1 frames.