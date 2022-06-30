Ferguson (forearm) played catch prior to Thursday's game against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Ferguson has thrown two live batting practice sessions since hitting the injured list June 20. His activity Thursday indicates he's come out of that activity with clean health, leaving him on track to potentially return during the team's weekend series against San Diego.
