Ferguson (elbow) was activated off the injured list Monday.
Ferguson is finally ready to go after making his way back from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent back in September of 2020. He's ready to go after making six rehab appearances, though he struggled significantly in those outings, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits across 4.2 frames. Michael Grove was optioned to clear space on the roster.
More News
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Could be back in latter half of May•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Trending toward May return•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Could return by end of month•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Goes on IL•
-
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Agrees to 2022 deal•