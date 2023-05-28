Ferguson earned a save against the Rays on Saturday, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Coming into the contest, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol had combined to notch 10 of the Dodgers' 13 saves on the season, but manager Dave Roberts eschewed that approach and deployed Graterol in the seventh inning and Phillips in the eighth Saturday. Phillips was left in the game to retire the first batter in the ninth before Roberts turned to Ferguson to close things out. The move nearly backfired, as the southpaw allowed three of the first four batters he faced to reach base, resulting in a run. However, Ferguson was able to get Harold Ramirez to ground out to end the threat. Ferguson picked up his second save to go along with seven holds, and he's pitched very well overall, posting a 1.42 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 19 innings. However, Phillips and Graterol still figure to get most of the save chances for Los Angeles moving forward.