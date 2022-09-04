site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Serving as opener Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Ferguson will start Sunday's game against the Padres as the opener, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Chances are, the lefty Ferguson will only pitch an inning or two before giving way to right-hander Ryan Pepiot. Ferguson has not worked more than 1.1 innings in any appearance this season.
