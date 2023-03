Ferguson pitched in eight Cactus League contests, allowing two runs and posting a 9:3 K:B over seven innings.

Ferguson was one of the Dodgers' best relievers last season, recording a 1.82 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 37:17 K:BB across 34.2 frames. He'll likely have a significant role in the bullpen again during the coming campaign, and he could even see a save chance or two since Los Angeles isn't committing to a closer, at least at the start of the season.