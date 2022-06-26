Ferguson (forearm) threw live batting practice Sunday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ferguson has spent just under a week on the injured list due to left forearm tendinitis, and it was encouraging to see him face live hitters Sunday. He'll throw another live BP on Wednesday, and manager Dave Roberts hopes the southpaw will be able to rejoin the Dodgers during their series against the Padres next weekend.
