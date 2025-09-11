Davalan hit .500 with one home run, three steals and a 5:3 K:BB in eight games for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga before being placed on the 7-day injured list after suffering a leg injury Aug. 30.

He was pulled from the Aug. 30 game against Lake Elsinore after his first at-bat. The Quakes' season was wrapping up anyway, so it's unclear how serious the injury is. The expectation coming into the 2025 First-Year Player Draft was that Davalan was a bat-first player who may be limited to left field and second base defensively, although the Dodgers deployed him only in center field after he signed for a hair under $2 million. A lefty hitter who transformed his approach in his lone year with Arkansas, Davalan has a chance to lead off some day while using his speed to steal 20-plus bases. He'll likely spend the bulk of 2026 at High-A and Double-A.