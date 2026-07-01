Dodgers' Charlie Barnes: Part of pitching plan Wednesday

The Dodgers are expected to recall Barnes from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Wednesday's game against the Athletics in Sacramento, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Los Angeles has a vacancy on the 26-man active roster after optioning Wyatt Mills to Triple-A following Tuesday's 9-3 win, so Barnes will slide into the open spot. After Shohei Ohtani had his next turn in the rotation pushed to Friday, the Dodgers are expected to opt for a bullpen game for the series finale in Sacramento, and Barnes will likely be a prominent part of the team's pitching plan. Barnes has produced a 3.67 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over six starts with Oklahoma City, and after covering 5.2 innings in his most recent outing last Thursday, he'll offer plenty of length out of the Los Angeles bullpen.