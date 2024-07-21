Correcting a previous report, Kershaw (shoulder) will start Thursday's game against the Giants, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts accidentally stated Kershaw would start Wednesday and Tyler Glasnow (back) would start Thursday, prompting the Dodgers to issue a correction. Kershaw has yet to make his 2024 debut after enduring a pair of setbacks in his recovery from an offseason shoulder surgery. Still, he's made two rehab starts in July, totaling seven runs allowed on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts across seven innings. He got up to 67 pitches in his last rehab appearance, so it's expected he'll be on some sort of pitch count Thursday.