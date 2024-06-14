Kershaw (shoulder) completed three simulated innings at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, and he could next move on to pitching in rehab games with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, per MLB.com.

Kershaw's fastball hit 88-89 mph in the sim game, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, which is in the range of his usual velocity over the past three seasons. Manager Dave Roberts proclaimed the future Hall of Famer to be "much further" along in his recovery than initially expected, and it's expected that Kershaw will next move on to pitching in minor-league contests. He'll almost certainly need to log multiple rehab starts, and the Dodgers are very unlikely to rush him back, but Kershaw could be ready to make his season debut with Los Angeles sometime in July.