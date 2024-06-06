Kershaw (shoulder) is expected to pitch a two-inning simulated game Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw tossed one inning against live batters Saturday and appears to have come out of that session well given that he will next progress to throwing two simulated frames. Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that the future Hall of Fame hurler is "way ahead of schedule" but also implied that Kershaw is likely still "about six weeks" away from being ready to join the big club, per Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. Kershaw himself has declined to establish a timeframe for his return, though mid-July is looking like a reasonable expectation.