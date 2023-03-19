Hudson (knee) and Brusdar Graterol are the most likely candidates to serve as the Dodgers' closer if the team eventually decides to veer away from a committee approach, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Los Angeles appears set to begin the campaign without a designated closer, and there's no indication that the team is eager to shift that approach. However, if things change at some point in the campaign, Hudson and Graterol currently appear to be the most logical options. Hudson has some experience closing games, having racked up 32 saves throughout his career, including five last season, when he also impressed with a 2.22 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB over 24.1 innings. However, the veteran right-hander is currently on the shelf as he recovers from separate knee and ankle injuries, and he's expected to miss at least the first few weeks of the regular season.