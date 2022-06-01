Hudson is likely to serve as the Dodgers' fill-in closer for any potential save situation Wednesday versus Pittsburgh since Craig Kimbrel is unavailable while addressing his mechanics, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hudson picked up a save during his previous appearance Saturday against the Diamondbacks, and he'll likely be called upon Wednesday should another opportunity arise. The right-hander has three saves and six holds along with a 2.25 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB across 16 innings this season. Kimbrel is expected to be available again Thursday, so it'll be a brief window as the fill-in closer for Hudson.