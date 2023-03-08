Hudson (knee/ankle) will face live hitters Wednesday for the first time this spring, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Hudson has been eased along this spring after requiring surgery last June to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. He's not expected to be ready for Opening Day but could join the Dodgers' bullpen by the middle of April if all continues to go smoothly with his rehab program.
More News
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Unlikely for Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Throws another bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Not pitching Saturday after all•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Likely to pitch in spring opener•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Completes bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: To throw bullpen Friday•