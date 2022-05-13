Hudson (1-3) took the loss against Philadelphia on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

The Dodgers stormed back from a 7-3 deficit by scoring four runs in the eighth inning, and they handed the ball to Hudson with hopes that he could keep the score tied in the top of the ninth. However, the veteran reliever was touched for a pair of runs that resulted in his second loss in as many days. There was some bad luck involved for the right-hander -- the first two batters who reached base didn't get the ball out of the infield -- but Hudson also hurt himself with a bases-loaded wild pitch. Despite the hiccup, Hudson has been one of the Dodgers' best bullpen arms on the season, compiling a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 13:3 K:BB and five holds over 10.2 innings.