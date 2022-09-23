Hudson (knee) hopes to be ready for spring training and Opening Day next season, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Hudson tore his ACL in late June, an injury which carries a lengthy recovery timeline. The veteran will avoid trying to push himself too much, and the Dodgers should be able to avoid rushing the 35-year-old given their typically strong depth, but it's still good to see that an Opening Day return remains a possibility. Hudson was having an excellent season at the time of the injury, cruising to a 2.22 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 24.1 innings while saving five games, which convinced the team to pick up his 2023 option.