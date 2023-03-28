Hudson (knee) returning by late April "seems doable," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told MLB.com Monday.
It looks to be a rough timetable at this point. Hudson's recovery from last June's ACL surgery has gone more slowly than anticipated and he will remain at extended spring training at the beginning of the season. Eventually, the reliever will go out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Dodgers' bullpen. Hudson figures to be in the mix for saves at some point, but that could be a while.
