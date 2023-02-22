Hudson (knee/ankle) is expected to make an appearance in relief in Saturday's Cactus League opener versus the Brewers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Before suffering an ACL tear of his left knee in late June and undergoing season-ending surgery, Hudson had settled into a key role in the late innings for the Dodgers, as he concluded the campaign with a 2.22 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 30:5 K:Bb in 24.1 innings while bagging five saves and nine holds. The fact that he's already on track to appear in relief in the Dodgers' spring opener suggests that Hudson is well on his way to being included on the Opening Day roster, even though he experienced some tendinitis in his right ankle earlier in camp in addition to making him return from the ACL tear. Manager Dave Roberts has yet to name a closer for the start of the season and could take a committee approach to the ninth inning, but expect Hudson to be a factor in some capacity so long as he steers clear of any setbacks with his knee.