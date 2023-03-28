Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Monday's spring game against the Angels that Hudson's knee responded better than it previously had after his most recent time on the mound, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Hudson is starting the 2023 season on the injured list because of his knee trouble, and the right-hander will remain at Camelback Ranch in Arizona rather than travel with the Dodgers for Opening Day. The right-hander could be an option for the Dodgers at some point in the middle of April and may be inline for save chances once he returns.