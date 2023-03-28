Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Monday's spring game against the Angels that Hudson's knee responded better than it previously had after his most recent time on the mound, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
Hudson is starting the 2023 season on the injured list because of his knee trouble, and the right-hander will remain at Camelback Ranch in Arizona rather than travel with the Dodgers for Opening Day. The right-hander could be an option for the Dodgers at some point in the middle of April and may be inline for save chances once he returns.
More News
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Won't pitch in Cactus League•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Could eventually work as closer•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Not yet ready for live games•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Facing live hitters Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Unlikely for Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Throws another bullpen session•