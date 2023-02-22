Updating a previous report, Hudson (knee/ankle) isn't scheduled to pitch in the Dodgers' Cactus League opener Saturday versus the Brewers, according to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Vassegh had previously reported that Hudson was scheduled to appear in relief behind starter Michael Grove, but instead, non-roster invitee Bryan Hudson is the Hudson in question who will work out of the bullpen. Daniel Hudson missed the final four months of the 2022 season after undergoing surgery in late June to address a torn ACL in his left knee, so the Dodgers may prefer to take a cautious approach with his usage this spring, especially after he dealt with right ankle tendinitis before reporting to camp. The Dodgers haven't suggested that Hudson is dramatically behind the team's other relief candidates, so the 35-year-old right-hander still seemingly has a good chance of securing a spot on the Opening Day roster. He should be in the mix for a high-leverage role after notching five saves and nine holds while delivering a 2.22 ERA and 30:5 K:BB across 24.1 innings in his injury-shortened 2022 campaign.