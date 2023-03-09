Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Hudson (knee/ankle) is "still a ways away" from pitching in live games, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hudson made it through a live batting practice session Wednesday without issue, but the Dodgers will continue to bring him along carefully as he completes his recovery from surgery last June to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. He also came down with some right ankle tendinitis in February and is not expected to be ready for Opening Day.