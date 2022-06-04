Hudson saved Friday's 6-1 win against the Mets, allowing one hit with two strikeouts in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Hudson entered a four-run game with two out and two on in the eighth inning and induced a Francisco Lindor groundout to neutralize the threat. Manager Dave Roberts opted to stay with the 35-year-old for the ninth, keeping the veteran righty in line for the save despite the Dodger win being by more than three runs. Hudson has now recorded saves in two of his last three appearances and has thrown 8.2 scoreless innings since consecutive losses on May 11 and 12.