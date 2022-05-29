Hudson picked up a save against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed one hit and struck out two.

Hudson found himself in immediate trouble when Ketel Marte led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double, but the veteran reliever escaped with the save by following with a groundout and two strikeouts. Hudson was granted the save opportunity because regular closer Craig Kimbrel threw 26 pitches Friday and realized that his body "just didn't feel good" Saturday, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. Kimbrel is expected to be available Sunday, but with three saves in three opportunities on the campaign, Hudson has shown that he can be an effective option when Kimbrel is unavailable.