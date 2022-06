Hudson earned a hold against the Angels on Tuesday, striking out two batters over one perfect inning.

Hudson pitched the top of the eighth frame with the Dodgers ahead 1-0 and set aside the Angels on 10 pitches (nine strikes). The right-hander has struck out exactly two batters in each of his past six outings, posting a 12:1 K:BB across 6.1 innings over that span. He's held the opposition scoreless in nine of his past 10 appearances.