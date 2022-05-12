Hudson (1-2) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against Pittsburgh as a result of allowing one run on three hits over one inning. He struck out one batter.

After the Dodgers scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game, they turned to the usually reliable Hudson in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander was unable to keep the score knotted, as he served up a one-out solo home run to Daniel Vogelbach. The Pirates' following two batters reached base as well, but Hudson was able to induce an inning-ending double play on a lineout to escape further damage. This was only the second time in Hudson's 10 outings that he has been tagged with a run. He carries a 1.86 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB across 9.2 innings on the season.