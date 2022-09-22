Hudson (knee) had his $6.5 million team option for the 2023 season picked up by the Dodgers on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hudson was dominant for the Dodgers early in the season, converting five of six save chances while picking up nine holds with a 2.22 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 24.1 innings over 25 appearances. However, he sustained a torn ACL in late June and was unavailable for the second half in the year. The right-hander should factor into the team's late-relief plans once again in 2023 after his team option was picked up.