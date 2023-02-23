Hudson (knee/ankle) threw another bullpen session Thursday in Dodgers camp, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hudson required surgery last June to repair a torn ACL in his left knee and then came down with some right ankle tendinitis earlier this month, but he would appear to be trending in a positive direction now. The veteran reliever figures to begin appearing in Cactus League games within the first week or two of March. And if there are no further setbacks, he should be in the Dodgers' bullpen on Opening Day.
