Hudson allowed one hit and struck out two batters in a scoreless inning against Kansas City on Friday.
Hudson made his big-league season debut after missing three months while recovering from last June's torn ACL. The right-hander didn't show any rust in his return, throwing 11 of 14 pitches for a strike, fanning two batters and allowing just an infield single. Hudson could see high-leverage work pretty quickly given his success (2.22 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 30:5 K:BB over 24.1 frames) with the team last season.
