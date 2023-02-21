Peralta underwent surgery to address a herniated disc in his back over the winter, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Peralta missed a few games due to lower back tightness last June, but this is the first report of the herniated disc and consequent surgery. The veteran outfielder stated Monday that the discomfort caused by the injury came "out of nowhere," though it's uncertain when it first cropped up. Peralta appears to be doing fine now, and he's expected to fill a part-time platoon role in his first season with the Dodgers, giving the team an established bat against right-handed pitching.