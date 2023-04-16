Peralta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder was on the bench Saturday despite the fact righty Jameson Taillon was pitching for Chicago, and he's unsurprisingly sitting again Sunday with lefty Drew Smyly on the mound. Peralta is off to a poor start this season with a .207/.233/.241 slash line through 30 plate appearances. James Outman will shift to left field while Trayce Thompson receives a start in center for Sunday's series finale.